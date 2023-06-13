Casual gaming studio HighXP bags $2.2 million seed funding from 3one4 Capital, others

Doodle Me is a social drawing and guessing game designed for players aged 5 and above.

HighXP, a gaming studio that is building social casual games, has raised $2.2 million in seed funding led by 3one4 Capital with participation from Prime Venture Partners and Gemba Capital.

Angel investors such as Anuj Tandon (CEO-Gaming at JetSynthesys), Rahul Bhardwaj (Junglee Games co-founder) and Giri Patil (VP, Engineering at Propertyfinder) also participated in the funding round.

The startup plans to use the funds to accelerate the growth of its debut game Doodle Me, which is currently available as a free download on Google Play store and Apple App Store as well as help them launch more games.

“We are thrilled to receive this investment, which will enable us to continue developing engaging and fun games for our players. With this funding, we look forward to expanding our team and launching new games that will captivate players around the world" said Shankara Seethappa, CEO of HighXP.

Founded by Seethappa and Raghu Sankar, HighXP aims to build fun and engaging social-casual games for a global audience.

The founders have over 18 years of combined experience in the gaming industry and previously played key roles in creating and nurturing more than 20 titles in companies such as Microsoft, mobile gaming giant Zynga and Canada-based mobile and social game studio Big Viking Games.

"India has so much to offer in terms of gaming talent. HighXP is a tremendous opportunity for us to work with a seasoned team building mobile games that will be loved by audiences the world over. Raghu & Shankara are engineers turned product owners from Zynga and Big Viking Games, and a duo that are very good together. We’re excited to back their bold vision for casual games that are natively social" said Sonal Saldanha, VP, Investments, 3one4 Capital.

Shripati Acharya, Managing Partner at Prime Venture Partners said, “The founders' extensive experience in the gaming industry, coupled with their track record of creating and growing successful games, gives us immense confidence in the potential of HighXP."

"We believe that their focus on building social-casual games aligns perfectly with the growing demand for interactive and engaging gaming experiences," he added.

In January 2023, casual gaming startup Giga Fun Studios had raised $2.4 million in seed funding led by gaming and interactive media-focused venture fund Lumikai and early-stage investment firm Fireside Ventures.

