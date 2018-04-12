App
Apr 12, 2018 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cash Suvidha partners with StoreKing to disburse loans worth $5-6 million in rural areas by end-FY18

Through this partnership, Cash Suvidha has successfully disbursed loans totalling Rs 1 crore in a month.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Delhi-based Fintech startup Cash Suvidha announced its partnership with rural digitisation and commerce optimisation platform StoreKing.

The company plans to extend loans worth Rs 30-40 crore to over 2,500 retailers per year. Through this partnership, Cash Suvidha has successfully disbursed loans totalling Rs 1 crore in a month.

It can tap into new markets and geographies such as the rural parts of Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the company said.

“We are glad to partner with StoreKing, to extend our customised lending services to retailers in the rural parts of the country. We are banking upon StoreKing’s transactional data with respect to over 50,000 retailers. We have achieved full data integration with StoreKing, allowing us to use our proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven systems to determine the best leads for credit, and match them with the perfect kind of product," said Utkarsh Gupta, Head of the Alliance, Cash Suvidha.

Meanwhile, StoreKing was founded in 2012 by Sridhar Gundaiah and Govardhan Krishnappa. It is a technology-based distribution platform, connecting small towns and villages across the country to a range of products and services, all via an app.

“We chose to partner with Cash Suvidha because of its convenient & effective financing options. This is critical in building retailer loyalty to our company, giving them the confidence to increase their overall GMV, positively impacting revenues both for them and us. Through this partnership, Cash Suvidha has provided collateral-free loans to our retailers who are mostly underserved by traditional financial institutions. Adding to the value of their services, Cash Suvidha provides loans within 48 hours which is perfect for retailers in the rural market, owing to their simple working capital requirements” said Sridhar Gundaiah, CEO, StoreKing.

He added, “We enable and determine the lead generation for credit, match them with the right product, also facilitating the disbursal of the loan to the StoreKing Retailer Balance and enabling the timely collections through us .we ensure retailers have a  customized finance option which helps them build cash flows with scalability. Not just that, they also get a chance to build a credit history in order to become eligible for lending from traditional financers.”

Cash Suvidha raised USD 1 million in a seed round led by Vipin Aggarwal. The company was founded in 2016 by Rajesh Gupta, Anoop Garg, and Geeta Goswami.

