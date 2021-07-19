Capital India to invest $25 million in education lending fin-tech platform Credenc

Startup funding | Representative image

Finance conglomerate Capital India on July 19 announced that it is all set to invest $25 million in an education lending fin-tech platform Credenc.

With the new investment, Capital India is mulling to enable digital financial products and services to Indian customers, while Credenc is looking to build a book of Rs 3,000 crore by 2025.

"The annual spend on college fees in India is around US $50 billion or INR 3.5+ lakh crore, of which only 5% is financed by organised lenders. With Credenc, CIFL intends to change the segment perception and reduce underwriting risk basis Credenc’s future employability score, which will help this percentage go up to at least 15%, aiming to lend 3000 crores by 2025. Also, the founders will continue to run operations for Credenc as we would not want to disrupt the working of the organisation and believe they know the business best," Capital India promoter SK Narvar said.

Delhi based fintech Credenc -- founded by Avinash Kumar and Mayank Batheja in 2017 -- undertakes a rigorous evaluation process using a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) model, which tracks 15 million data points to predict the future income of students applying for loans.

Apart from this, the firm also provide financial assistance based on student potential and future income instead of the existing financial capability of the family which is typically the primary factor considered by traditional education lenders.

"Our partnership with Capital India is very strategic, it will give us both balance sheet and cost of capital advantage which will help in disrupting the education lending segment by providing loans to students who were until now ignored, helping lakhs of Indian students achieve their potential," Credenc co-founder Avinash Kumar said.

Among other things, the fintech also offers education loans covering K-12 school fee, online upskilling courses, higher education as well as study abroad courses at the click of a button. It will soon launch India's first student focused neo bank. Currently, it is working on developing the entire student education ecosystem helping students and parents with, credit, accommodation, employability, savings, forex, and investments on a mobile app.

"We are keeping the students at the core of our business and building a digital ecosystem that will serve them like never before. We are making finance and banking simple for Indian students and enabling them to be financially literate and responsible," Credenc co-founder Mayank Batheja said.