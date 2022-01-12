MARKET NEWS

Can you ever see Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Shark Tank? Here's what he has to say

The show has attracted criticism for mistreating participants

Priyanka Sahay
January 12, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST
Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s bungalow in Golf Links | Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma also owns an expensive bungalow worth Rs 82 crore in Golf Links, New Delhi. It is reported that the property is spread across 6,000-sq-ft.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who is also a prolific angel investor, said he would not like to join the startup reality show Shark Tank that has opened to mixed response in India so far.

Sharma was responding to a question by Rajan Anandan, managing director of investment firm Sequoia Capital, at a fireside chat during the India Digital Summit.

According to Anandan, at least 13 people asked him to pose this question.

"I would rather not be," said Sharma adding that he would instead be a change agent himself.

"Do you see Mike Moritz (of sequoia ) and Mark Andreessen (of a16z) on Shark Tank? No! It is meant for a particular type of thing," he said.

The show has attracted some criticism for mistreating entrepreneurs. Ashneer Grover, founder of BharatPe, became fodder for memes after he made aggressive remarks on startup entrepreneurs seeking to raise funding.

Last week, Grover also got into a spot after an audio clip was leaked that had him allegedly abusing and threatening a Kotak Group employee for missing out on share allotment during the initial public offering (IPO) of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates online fashion and wellness company Nykaa.

 
Priyanka Sahay
Tags: #PayTm #Shark tank #Vijay Shekhar Sharma
first published: Jan 12, 2022 01:05 pm

