Byju’s took all efforts to comply with all applicable foreign exchange laws: CEO tells employees on ED raid

Mansi Verma
Mumbai / Apr 30, 2023 / 07:34 AM IST

Byju’s founder said that the company is funded by over 70 investors, who have done due diligence on their operations, which includes FEMA compliance. “We are confident that the authorities will also come to the same conclusion,” he said.

Byju's is cooperating with the authorities, said founder and chief executive officer Byju Raveendran, in a late-night email on April 30 to all employees, hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at three of its locations in Bengaluru.

"I wanted to take a moment to address the recent news of the Enforcement Directorate's searches at our premises in Bangalore… I understand that this news may have caused concern…," Raveendran told employees, in the email, a copy of which Moneycontrol has seen.

Queries sent to Byju's did not elicit an immediate response.

The search was conducted under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), and resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents and digital data, Moneycontrol reported earlier.