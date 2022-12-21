BYJU's 'strongly denies' NCPCR statement, says did not buy student databases

Representative image. (Source: ShutterStock)

Days after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) issued a summon to BYJU’s chief executive officer Byju Raveendran, the company said it “strongly denies” the allegation that it purchases students' databases and threatens parents.

This comes as NCPCR disclosed it had learned that Byju's is allegedly purchasing the phone numbers of children and their parents, and threatening them that their future will be ruined if they do not buy their courses.

“We do not need to buy or use external databases… We do not need to and we never make cold calls or unscheduled walk-in visits. We strongly refute any allegation that indicates otherwise,” said Byju’s, in a statement on December 21.

On December 17, NCPCR filed a report alleging that the edtech company is exploiting students by hard selling and misselling its courses.

“We categorically state that we have never bought any database and expect that the media will refrain from making such a baseless and unsubstantiated allegation,” the company said in its statement.

In the said media report, some parents claimed that they were exploited and deceived and had put their savings and future in jeopardy. The report also mentioned that the ed-tech platform has been “actively tricking” customers to enter into loan-based agreements for courses which may not be refunded if the customer wished to do so.

Further, BYJU’s had reportedly received several complaints from the parents of children but had not done anything about them.

Observing that BYJU's is indulging in malpractices to lure parents and children to enter into loan-based agreements, thereby exploiting them, Byju Raveendran has been asked to appear in person before the NCPCR on December 23.

On December 23, Raveendran will be required to produce “details of all the courses run by BYJU’s for children, the structure of these courses and the fees details, the number of students currently enrolled in each course, the refund policy of BYJU’s, the legal documents regarding the recognition of BYJU’s as a valid ed-tech company and all other relevant documents regarding the claims made in the media report”. He will also have to explain the discrepancies in relation to the said matter.

The NCPCR also warned that if BYJU’s CEO fails to comply with the order, he will be subjected to the consequences of non-attendance.