Byju’s starts layoffs across departments amid standoff with lenders

Byju's axes jobs amid tussle with lenders

Byju's, the world's most-valued edtech startup, has started laying off staff across departments as a cost-saving measure amid increased tension with lenders.

The company’s HR team conducted individual discussions over phone calls and in-person meetings at its offices on June 16 to communicate the layoffs to employees from various departments, such as mentoring, logistics, training, sales, post-sales, and finance, multiple people aware of the matter told Moneycontrol.

Following the discussions, employees were asked to resign voluntarily on the official HR portal, the people said, requesting anonymity. Employees’ email addresses were also deactivated and they were asked to submit their official identity cards, the people added. Some employees received communications about the layoffs starting June 14, according to sources.

“Employees were told on Friday (June 16) that it would be their last working day. There was no prior communication. Following some reports in the media, employees were constantly asking the HR and their managers if there would be any layoffs but we heard there wouldn’t be any,” said one of the people quoted above.

“After almost every development, employees get a mail from Byju Raveendran, where he says there won’t be any more layoffs, the company is doing great, etc. But since October, there have been at least two major rounds of layoffs, this included,” the person added.

According to another person quoted above, the number of layoffs would be north of 1,000 and will mostly impact senior people, who have spent over two years at the edtech.

Byju’s declined to comment. A source close to the company said that these layoffs were aimed at achieving profitability rather than as a move to cut costs.

According to sources, Byju’s plans to give all the impacted employees two months’ salary (for June and July) and has agreed to send a full and final settlement by September-October, or about 45 days after July. The company will not be giving any extra severance thereafter, the HR department told employees.

The move to start laying off permanent staff across departments comes a couple of weeks after the company skipped paying $40 million in interest on a term loan B (TLB) it had raised in November 2021, instead filing a case in the New York Supreme Court against one of its lenders, calling it “predatory.”

The company has since then begun discussions with the lenders to reach a resolution. If the court rules in favour of the lenders, Byju’s will have to immediately pay the $40 million, Moneycontrol previously reported.

The company is also yet to close a funding round that will bring some relief to the company amid mounting financial woes. Byju’s is looking to raise $700 million in equity, Moneycontrol previously reported. The edtech has also raised about $250 million in structured instruments from Davidson Kempner, but this hasn’t been filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), suggesting that the money is yet to be wired in.

Holding certain advances

Last October, Byju’s laid off more than 2,500 employees and said that it had set itself a target to achieve profitability by the end of FY23 (2022-23, the previous fiscal year). But it has not been able to achieve that target, the founder and CEO told Moneycontrol during an interview in Davos.

The company has therefore embarked on a number of cost-cutting initiatives, particularly on the employee front, including holding back or delaying certain advances like variable pay, sources said. To be sure, Byju’s is still one of the largest private employers in India today, with a workforce of around 40,000.

Naturally, employee benefit costs make up most of the company’s expenses. For instance, according to FY21 (2020-21) data, the latest available financials, Byju’s employee costs were about a third of its total expenses.

Byju’s has also not done appraisals and held back other incentives this year, employees said.

The company has also been laying off staff due to get the variable component of their salary, employees alleged. One employee Moneycontrol spoke to said that he was set to receive his variable pay in August, after completing a year, but his employment was terminated this month, effectively making him ineligible for variable pay. The employee has about Rs 1 lakh in variable pay.

Some employees, who were just laid off, also said that while they were getting their salaries on time, provident fund (PF) contributions were not reflecting in their PF accounts. Moneycontrol has viewed the screenshots of the EPF accounts of multiple employees which confirms this statement.

Moneycontrol couldn’t immediately ascertain the reason behind PF contributions not getting reflected. However, a delay in contributions getting reflected in employee PF accounts could also happen due to technical glitches, according to industry experts.

Revamping the workforce

While Byju’s is laying off hundreds of employees and undertaking other cost-saving initiatives like holding on to incentives, it has also been hiring freshers and juniors at lower packages to make sure its day-to-day operations do not suffer.

The company is actively hiring Business Development Associates (BDA), or sales executives, for packages that are about 70 percent lower, current and former employees told Moneycontrol.

For instance, an employee quoted above, whose package was about Rs 8 lakh per annum, was laid off and a fresher was hired for a package of Rs 3 lakh, the employee’s manager said.

However, the source close to the company quoted above said Byju's has been hiring employees at lower packages because it changed its sales tactics and stopped sending sales employees on field.

"Since late last year, the company stopped on field sales and so the company needed employees to only work from home. Naturally, the company hired people at lower packages and not because it wanted to cut costs aggressively," the source added.

To be sure, Byju’s has been looking to save costs on the employee front since last October. After the company officially announced it was laying off 2,500 employees, it served performance notices to about 5,000 employees, Moneycontrol had reported previously.

Byju’s had also stopped field sales earlier this year, effectively asking its employees to conduct sales meetings on video calls. The company had then said that it was a move aimed at avoiding misselling. Byju’s had come under fire for alleged misselling and company representatives had to meet with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in December over these allegations.

According to a media report by The Morning Context earlier this month, Byju’s also fired part-time employees, who are on third-party payrolls.

Other issues

Byju's soared to new highs in March last year when it raised a massive $800 million round at a $22-billion valuation. But since then, the company has come under fire for a number of reasons, including accounting irregularities, tussles with lenders, mass layoffs and mounting losses.

Byju's offices in Bengaluru were also searched by the Enforcement Directorate, a financial investigation agency, in April, under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act. The company is yet to file audited results for FY22 (2021-22).

For FY21 (2020-21), Byju's reported a huge jump in losses to more than Rs 4,500 crore, while its revenue dropped marginally, surprisingly, as FY21 was the first year of Covid that gave online learning companies a shot in the arm.

Byju's fair value was also marked down internally twice by BlackRock, the world's biggest Asset Management Company (AMC). BlackRock has currently pegged Byju's fair value at $8.4 billion, about 62 percent lower than Byju's last valuation of $22 billion.

Founded over a decade ago by former teacher Byju Raveendran, Byju’s has raised over $5 billion, most of which was in the past five years.