Byju's seeks more time to renegotiate $1.2-billion loan with creditors

Edtech startup Byju’s has sought more time from creditors to renegotiate an agreement that governs a $1.2-billion loan which is in breach of covenants, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Read: Early investors look for buyers to sell off their stakes in Byju's

People familiar of the matter said the creditors have time till today to sign a forbearance agreement which will buy time for the edtech major.

The startup hopes to be able to negotiate broader terms on the loan by next month, the source told Bloomberg.

Byju’s is scrambling to appease creditors and investors already concerned about mounting losses at the startup.