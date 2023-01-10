English
    Byju's seeks more time to renegotiate $1.2-billion loan with creditors

    The edtech startup hopes to be able to negotiate broader terms on the loan by next month

    Moneycontrol News
    January 10, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST

    Edtech startup Byju’s has sought more time from creditors to renegotiate an agreement that governs a $1.2-billion loan which is in breach of covenants, according to a report by Bloomberg.

    People familiar of the matter said the creditors have time till today to sign a forbearance agreement which will buy time for the edtech major.

    The startup hopes to be able to negotiate broader terms on the loan by next month, the source told Bloomberg.

    Byju’s is scrambling to appease creditors and investors already concerned about mounting losses at the startup.

    first published: Jan 10, 2023 12:00 pm