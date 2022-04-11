English
    Byju’s ropes in Amazon exec as tech vice-president

    Ganeshkumar will build and lead a team of engineers, software development managers, product managers, and programme managers.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 11, 2022 / 12:45 PM IST
    (Source: ShutterStock)

    Education technology company Byju's on Monday announced that it has appointed Vedhanarayanan Ganeshkumar as vice president (technology) to boost its tech team and product innovation.

    In his most recent stint of over 15 years, Ganeshkumar held multiple roles at Amazon Global Technology organisation, supporting last-mile delivery, supply chain, and customer shipment tracking experience, among others.

    Byju's said on 11 March that it has been investing in the powerful synergy of technology and innovation by scaling its tech team. This new appointment is part of Byju's concerted strategy to further enhance its learning products, and accelerate innovative and impactful learning experiences for students globally.

    In his new role, Ganeshkumar will be responsible for accelerating critical technologies to scale Byju's tech. He will also build and lead a team of engineers, software development managers, product managers, programme managers, and more, the company said.

    Anil Goel, president (technology) at Byju's, said Ganeshkumar's expertise in tech innovation will further strengthen the firm's “commitment to creating value in students' lives and providing them with high-quality learning opportunities. We look forward to working together and supporting him in achieving his goals.”

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Byjus’ #CXO #edtech #hiring #Vedhanarayanan Ganeshkumar
    first published: Apr 11, 2022 12:45 pm
