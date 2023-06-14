Byju’s lenders dismiss one-on-one talks as they demand for group discussion

Byju Raveendran, co-founder, CEO, Byju's

Byju's lender group has rejected the company's proposal for one-on-one discussions and instead demanded a group call in the latest of developments as tensions continue to escalate between the two parties, people aware of the matter told Moneycontrol.

The lender group is willing to involve itself in negotiations with Byju's to address the ongoing legal proceedings in the US, and other conflicts, in order to reach a resolution. However, they want to discuss it collectively to comply with a cooperation agreement that mandates collaborative efforts during negotiations, the people said requesting anonymity.

The group has also asked Byju’s to send a draft amendment proposal to proceed with the negotiations, the people added. Bloomberg News first reported the development on their terminal. The two parties are yet to decide on specific dates for the call.

Byju’s had initially planned a call with lenders on Monday, but the company later proposed to arrange individual discussions with its lenders to explore mutually beneficial resolutions, Moneycontrol reported on June 14. The scheduled calls were planned to take place throughout the current week.

A source close to the company, however, said that Byju's has already begun one-on-one calls with lenders. Byju's has held discussions with at least five lenders already, and plans to hold discussions with the rest over the course of the week, the source said.

Byju’s lenders declined to comment. Queries sent to Byju’s did not elicit an immediate response.

Subject of dispute

The lenders' decision to renounce individual discussions and insist on a group call represents the most recent obstacle for Byju's, the world’s most-valued edtech startup. The company has been grappling with an extended dispute with the lender group spanning over six months, and so the negotiations are of paramount importance to it.

Byju's secured one of its largest unrated term loan B (TLB) offerings in November 2021, amounting to $1.2 billion. This loan has now become the subject of dispute and legal proceedings.

Byju's, last week, chose not to pay $40 million in interest on the TLB and instead initiated legal proceedings against Redwood Management LLC, one of its lenders, in the New York Supreme Court. The company labeled Redwood as "predatory" and served a notice to disqualify them, aiming to prevent the investment company from exercising crucial rights under the TLB.

Shortly after Byju's took legal action in New York, a group of lenders who collectively hold more than 85 percent of the TLB issued a statement dismissing the case as "meritless" and said they viewed it as an attempt by the company to evade its responsibilities.

Byju's decision to sue its lenders was prompted by a lawsuit filed by the lenders themselves in May, in a Delaware court. In their lawsuit, the lenders accused Byju's Alpha Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Byju's responsible for raising the TLB, of concealing $500 million from them. At the time, Byju's had denied these allegations.

According to industry sources, if Byju’s wins in the New York Supreme Court, the company will get much-needed breathing space to pay the interest amount it skipped paying. However, if the lenders win, Byju’s would need to pay the interest amount immediately.