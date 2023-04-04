Byju's gets ready for $700 million fundraise at flat $22 billion valuation

Byju’s is gearing up for a $700 million fundraise at a flat $22 billion valuation, a much-needed infusion that will help the edtech giant tide over a liquidity crunch, according to people familiar with the matter.

The fundraise, which includes two separate deals of equity and convertible notes, might be announced in the next two weeks, the people said, requesting anonymity. The due diligence has gotten completed after months of deliberations with the investors, the people added.

The Financial Express was the first to report on the development.

According to the report, the fresh funding round was led by two West Asia-based sovereign wealth funds and large private equity firms. A few existing investors also participated in the round.

Byju's declined to comment. The fundraise will bring a lot of relief to Byju's which has been renegotiating terms with its creditors which included providing monthly business updates and hiring a CFO, and increasing the interest rate on the loan.

Feb job openings slip to 9.9M; a win in inflation fight? Byju's had raised a term loan B (TLB) of $1.2 billion from a clutch of investors in 2021, one of the largest for Indian startups. Recently Byju's also reportedly offered to increase the rate of interest on its $1.2 billion term loan B (TLB) as part of renegotiating its debt-financing arrangements. To comply with the renegotiation, Byju's has now roped in a top Vedanta executive Ajay Goel as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), more than a year after its previous CFO resigned, in what is a significant move for the company, which has delayed filing its FY22 (2021-22) results for more than six months. Also Read: All you need to know about Byju's' new CFO Ajay Goel In November last year, according to a Bloomberg report, Byju's creditors were seeking faster repayment of part of the loan as the edtech giant had breached certain terms, including a September deadline for filing its results for the year ended March 31, 2022. In TLB, borrowers aren't required to service the principal upfront. They can pay a large amount at the end of the loan period, unlike a regular loan where they pay part of the interest plus principal throughout the tenure. Byju's, which is also India's most-valued startup, has been under fire since the start of 2022 for a range of issues including accounting irregularities, alleged mis-selling of courses, and mass layoffs. The company has laid off over 3,500 employees in the last 12 months as it was hit by a double whammy of drying venture capital funding and slowing demand for online learning services. The company has been trying to raise at least $250 million in fresh funding for the last two months and according to media reports, it has had talks with several investors, including private equity firm TPG. According to another Bloomberg report, Byju's is trying to save its $22 billion valuation, which has come under pressure amid worsening macroeconomic headwinds, while raising new funds. Meanwhile, Byju's is also looking to get its tutoring services unit--Aakash Educational Services, which it acquired in April 2021 for nearly a billion dollars, listed on India's stock exchanges at a valuation of $3-4 billion. But, the company has also held exploratory merger talks for Aakash with its biggest rival Unacademy, Moneycontrol reported exclusively earlier in March. Founded almost a decade back by Raveendran, a former teacher, and his wife Divya Gokulnath, Byju's has raised over $5 billion in funding from equity and debt investors to date. It last raised a $250 million round in October at a flat $22 billion valuation.

Moneycontrol News