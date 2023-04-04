 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Byju's gets ready for $700 million fundraise at flat $22 billion valuation

Moneycontrol News
Bengaluru / Apr 04, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST

The fundraise, which includes two separate deals of equity and convertible notes, might be announced in the next two weeks

Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO, Byju's

Byju’s is gearing up for a $700 million fundraise at a flat $22 billion valuation, a much-needed infusion that will help the edtech giant tide over a liquidity crunch, according to people familiar with the matter.

The fundraise, which includes two separate deals of equity and convertible notes, might be announced in the next two weeks, the people said, requesting anonymity. The due diligence has gotten completed after months of deliberations with the investors, the people added.

The Financial Express was the first to report on the development.

According to the report, the fresh funding round was led by two West Asia-based sovereign wealth funds and large private equity firms. A few existing investors also participated in the round.