Byju’s defers FY24 appraisals as it looks to conserve cash amid delay in funding

Byju's defers appraisals

Byju's has deferred appraisals for all its employees this fiscal as India's most-valued startup looks to conserve costs amid a long pending fund infusion. Mrinal Mohit, the de facto head of Byju's India business, in a townhall last week, told Tuition Center employees that the company has not taken any decision on whether to do appraisals or not and that it would need a couple of months’ time to decide on that. Further, other vertical heads have given no clarity...