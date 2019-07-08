Big EdTech deal: Byju's acquires TutorVista and Edurite

Online education firm Byju's on Monday said it has acquired TutorVista and Edurite from Pearson. The partnership is focused on expanding international reach and creating a diverse product portfolio.

TutorVista runs online tutoring catering to school and college students in the US. It claims to be getting around 70% of visitors every month on its website from the US.

The companies did not disclose the size of the deal.

"This partnership will enhance our product offerings and give us access in some of the new markets when we launch our international products," said Byju Raveendran, founder and chief executive officer of Byju's.

Byju's that raised an undisclosed amount from Brussels-based family office Verlinvest in March, claims to have 8 million users and 400,000 paid subscribers.

Before this Byju's also acquired Bengaluru's career guidance and academic profile start-up Vidyartha for Rs 50 crore, according to media reports.