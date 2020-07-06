Business Insight | 17% startups shut shop post COVID-19 outbreak, reveals FICCI survey

In this edition of Business Insight, find out what the survey suggests about the survival of Indian startups amid lack of funds
Novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has impacted 70 percent of Indian startups, according to a survey by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Indian Angel Network (IAN)
The survey also reveals that 17 percent startups have shut shops.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 07:21 pm