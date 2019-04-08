App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 07:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buoyed by success in food delivery biz, Zomato ready to pull out all stops

The Indian food-delivery market is dominated by Swiggy and Zomato with Uber Eats and Foodpanda playing catch up.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Online food ordering and restaurant discovery firm Zomato has reported a three-fold increase in its revenue at $206 million for the year ending March 31 as compared to the previous financial year with 75% of its revenue coming from the food-delivery business.

It has declared that food delivery will be bigger than e-commerce in India, adding that small towns in India have humungous potential for the sector.

It has also claimed that some Tier 3-4 cities are already unit economics positive for the company along with few high density neighborhoods in large cities.

Here we are taking into account a sector which has already garnered billions of dollars of investments coming from global firms such as SoftBank and Naspers.

related news

However, will food delivery be able to surpass e-commerce as a sector?

According to experts, while in terms of transaction numbers, it will, in terms of ticket size and margin per order, the gap will remain consistent for many more years.

Conventionally, users eat thrice a day, shop thrice a month and buy grocery 5.5 times a month. By this logic the highest possible transaction is food delivery.

"World is moving in a way that houses are being built with small pantry over a kitchen. But there might be a future where there will be no kitchen in a house, just like Uber changed the logic of owning a car or a driver. Singapore is already witnessing this change," said an executive of a leading delivery firm on condition of anonymity.

According to Zomato, the unit economics of the food delivery business has improved massively over the last one year. The company claims a last mile cost per delivery to be Rs 65, against Rs 86 during the year ago period. It also claims to have brought down the loss it incurs per delivery to Rs 25, as compared to Rs 44 per delivery in March 2018.

The improvement is on the basis of the increased number of deliveries per rider on an hourly basis. It has increased to 1.4 deliveries per hour, compared to 0.9 delivery, a year ago.

The company claims to be present across 10,000 cities globally with 1.4 million active restaurant partners. It plans launch in 1,000 cities in India.

While it looks promising, it will be important to see how food-delivery companies manage to sustain rising marketing costs as it expands and competes with rivals.

The Indian food-delivery market is dominated by Swiggy and Zomato with Uber Eats and Foodpanda playing catch up.

Last year, Swiggy raised $1 billion in a round led by existing investor Naspers. Zomato is also in talks with potential investors in the market to raise its next round. It last announced a fund raise of $62.5 million from Germany-based food-tech firm Delivery Hero.

"Food delivery is going to grow more than e-commerce because food is going to grow everyday and everywhere. The food delivery aggregators have managed to reduce the consumer's food consumption at home. Eating out is still happening because people want to go out spend time with their friends and families. It is a habit that they have created. On a transaction level, the food agregators need to meet a Rs 65-70 number per order to be profitable at an operational level. Many of them are already coming to that break-even number when it comes to operational profitability.” said Sagar Dayani, chief executive officer and founder of quick service restaurant chain Wow Momos.

Citing the example of Uber, he said that earlier the company too was giving deep discounts, however now they have stopped that in many cities. But users still take Uber rides because the users habit has grown.

Similarly, the food aggregators are also creating a habit. Today due to the internet penetration whatever happens in Tier 1 and 2 cities is easily known to the people residing in Tier 3 and 4 cities. The aspiration level of people and their disposable incomes are also increasing.

"When Domino’s began delivering long time back in Tier 3 and 4 cities, it was a first for them. They are a big market because they do not have too many options. Now with Swiggy and Zomato coming and giving them the knowledge and convenience everyone’s aspiration level has gone up and everyone wants to have the best of food at the best rate,” said Daryani.

Zomato indeed is spending aggressively on the food delivery business. It has gone to state that most of the losses ($294m) are on account of the food delivery business in India.

“We have had tremendous growth aided by promotional marketing spends to acquire new users and be the first-to-market in many cities in India. In our experience, being first-to-market gives us a distinct competitive advantage in the food delivery sector.

It will be interesting to see how Zomato derives the lifetime value of the users.

According to it all the marketing investment it made in the financial year 2019 will bear fruit in the financial year 2020 and beyond when it will realize the lifetime value of the users it has acquired.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 07:26 pm

tags #Food Tech #Startup #Zomato

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Kabir Singh Teaser: Shahid Kapoor looks like a rugged rebel in this on ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 crew books an entire fort resort an ...

Mrs Shatrughan Sinha yet to make up her mind about contesting election ...

Exclusive: Producer Rashmi Sharma stands by her decision of ousting Sh ...

Kalank: Karan Johar shares a still of the song Tabah Ho Gaye featuring ...

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif’s sparkling chemistry gets attention, ...

Angrezi Medium: An excited Irrfan Khan is back to entertain fans, shar ...

’83: Ranveer Singh and squad begin training under champion Mohinder ...

Happy Birthday stylish star Allu Arjun; 3 exciting films to follow

At Baghpat Rally, Jayant Chaudhary Praises 'Master' Akhilesh Yadav for ...

'Won’t Allow Congress to Decay': Chidambaram on Lessons Learnt from ...

Target Is to Make Manchester City's Life Harder: Hugo Lloris Urges Tot ...

BJP Releases Its Manifesto For 2019, Cyrus Gets You The Details

Fans Ecstatic as K-Pop Stars BTS and 'Closer' Singer Halsey Tease New ...

India is Heartless if it Can’t Give Less Than 1% of GDP to 20% Poor, ...

Bravo Turns Hairstylist for Chennai Super Kings Teammate

Novel Device Shows Promise to Predict Sepsis

Former Australia Coach Graham Reid Appointed as Indian Men’s Hockey ...

Why the Supreme Court is right in repealing RBI’s directive on resol ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP could eat into TMC, CPI(M) votes in West ...

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: Here's all you need to k ...

BJP manifesto highlights: farmers, housing for all, national security ...

Jamui lok sabha seat: LJP's Chirag Paswan popular, but may face a clos ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 162 points lower, Nifty holds 11,600; Indiab ...

Why UltraTech Cement remains top cement stock for brokerages

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: What should investors do ...

Midcap Mania: Despite pain in smallcap index, Axtel Industries outperf ...

BJP manifesto 2019 highlights: From 0% interest in credit card till fi ...

Ban on Jammu and Kashmir Highway is 'unprecedented', 'dictatorial': Lo ...

US rattled as China's construction work under Belt and Road initiative ...

BJP manifesto: Continuity for sure, but some goals are aspirational; w ...

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Chaudhari to Tamil ...

Soni Razdan on No Fathers In Kashmir, shooting in extreme weather cond ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Landless: A film on Punjab's Dalit farmers gives the community a voice ...

Facebook makes preparations for countering fake news in India as elect ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.