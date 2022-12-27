 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: What the EV ecosystem want from the coming budget

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Dec 27, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST

Reduction of GST, extension of the FAME II scheme, as well as incentives for MSMEs and NBFCs are among the key expectations of the budget.

India’s growing electric vehicle (EV) sector is looking forward to the upcoming 2023 budget which will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on or before 1 February 2023.

The EV sector (including ancillaries) are looking forward to a slew of sops, including the extension of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) scheme beyond 2024, and a reduction of GST.

Tax sops

“The EV industry expects the GST on ACC (Advanced Chemistry Cell) batteries to be reduced and brought on par with EVs (5 percent),” said Chetan Maini, Co-Founder and Chairman, SUN Mobility.

Bengaluru-based SUN Mobility recently announced that it plans to sell more than 10,000 electric two-wheelers (E2W) in India by 2023.

Electric two-wheeler (E2W) adoption is growing at a fast pace, and India is poised to be one of the world's largest two-wheeler markets. In November 2022, a total of 18,47,208 two-wheelers were retailed across India, 76,438 of which (4.1 percent) were E2Ws.