Budget 2023: Startups, VCs, IT firms seek tax sops to incentivise funding, employment

Moneycontrol News
Bengaluru / Dec 19, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

Among the demands, startups and Nasscom want minimum alternative tax for eligible startups to be reduced to 9 percent from 15 percent

Representative image

Technology startups and information technology and IT enabled service companies have sought sops in the upcoming Union Budget to incentivise employment and funding in India’s services sector, one of the world’s largest.

The demands range from making the deferment of time of tax payment on Employee Stock Option Plans available to employees of more startups to a fixed time limit for concluding advance price agreements for IT companies.

Startups want the deferment of time of payment of tax on stock options to be made available to employees of more startups. Earlier this month, the National Association of Software and Service Companies also suggested that the deferment facility should be extended to employees of startups registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. The facility is available only to startups holding an Inter-Ministerial Board Certificate. If accepted, this will open an option for startups to hire and retain talent.

Startups and Nasscom also want minimum alternative tax (MAT) for eligible startups to be reduced to 9 percent from 15 percent. Currently, MAT provisions have no threshold and all companies, notwithstanding their size, are subject to the provisions of the tax. Startups are also liable to pay MAT even if they claim exemption under section 80IAC of IT Act.

If MAT is reduced, it will help smaller businesses in meeting their daily working capital requirements, especially during the initial days.