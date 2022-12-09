 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Budget 2023: Startup industry body writes to government, seeks changes in direct and indirect taxes

Debangana Ghosh
Dec 09, 2022 / 01:02 PM IST

IndiaTech.org which represents start-ups like MakeMyTrip, Nykaa, Ola, Policybazaar, Dream11, BharatMatrimony has sent a two separate submissions of direct and indirect taxes recommendations on December 8

Ahead of Budget 2023, IndiaTech.org, a start-up industry body, wrote to the government on December 8 in two separate submissions, seeking changes in some of the norms under the direct and indirect taxes currently applicable on startups across sectors. The body also suggested rethinking some of these rules and restructuring these taxes.

MakeMyTrip, Nykaa, Ola, Policybazaar, Dream11, BharatMatrimony, CoinSwitch, WazirX, Zomato, Meesho, and PharmEasy, to name a few, are among the prominent startups that are IndiaTech.org members.

Within indirect taxes, where Goods and Services Taxes (GST) is the primary component, start-ups, particularly in the travel and other e-commerce sectors, have faced some peculiar challenges, such as being governed and investigated by both State GST and Central GST authorities for the same issue, paying additional GST for online non-air conditioned bus ticketing, higher GST rate for wedding mandap booking, incentivisation for warehousing in Tier-2 and 3 cities, etc, documents accessed by Moneycontrol show.

Rameesh Kailasam, CEO of IndiaTech.org, told Moneycontrol, “The government can come up with guidelines for indirect taxes in sometime but the issues highlighted with the direct taxes need to addressed at the earliest during the budget.”

Indirect Taxes:

Travel and other e-commerce businesses