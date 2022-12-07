 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Budget 2023: NASSCOM seeks tax sops to incentivise funding, employment for startups

Moneycontrol News
Bengaluru / Dec 07, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST

The wishlist ranges from making the deferment of ESOP tax payment available to employees of more startups to a reduction in MAT for eligible startups

Representative image

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) has sought various tax sops in the upcoming Union Budget to further incentivise employment and funding to the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem.

These proposals range from making the deferment of the time of payment of tax on Employee Stock Option Plans (ESOP) available to employees of more startups to a reduction in the Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) for eligible startups.

Deferment of tax on ESOPs

The industry body has recommended the government make the facility of deferment of ESOP tax even to startups that do not hold an Inter-Ministerial Board Certificate (IMB certificate), subject to ‘appropriate conditions,’ but should not require each startup to seek permission for it.

NASSCOM suggested that the deferment facility should be made available to employees of DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade)-registered startups. It also suggested that eligible ESOPs should be offered only to Indian resident taxpayers and the terms of the ESOPs should be the same for all employees to whom they are offered. NASSCOM also recommended that the government have a process designed for fast-tracking of the IMB certification.