Budget 2019 | No capital gains on residential property sales if proceeds invested in startups by March 2021

In a breather to property owners who plan to sell their residential properties and invest the capital gained in startups, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5 extended the deadline for investment by two years.

"The provision which allows exemption of capital gains from the sale of residential property on investment of net consideration in equity shares of eligible start-up shall be extended by two years. Thus the benefit shall be available for sale of residential property on or before March 31, 2021," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

Presently under Section 54GB(5) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, capital gains on the sale of residential property will be exempt if the sale proceeds are invested in a start-up, provided such transfer took place prior to March 31, 2019.

"Considering the specific requests from startups to extend this timeline and in line with the intention of the government to liberalise the startup regime, the Union Budget has proposed changes to Section 54 GB(5) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, in terms of which, the period of exemption of capital gains arising from sale of residential house for investment in startups, has been exempted of March 2021," Atul Pandey, partner at Khaitan & Co told Moneycontrol.

The industry expects this move to promote the growth of startups as people will be encouraged to invest in the sector for tax exemptions.

Of the more than 30,000 estimated start-ups in the country, over 16,500 have been recognised by the government as on March 2019.