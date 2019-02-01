App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Budget 2019: Consumption, discretionary stocks to benefit on income tax rebate
Recommended articleBudget 2019: Consumption, discretionary stocks to benefit on income tax rebate

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: India is now the 2nd largest startup hub, says Piyush Goyal 

The startup ecosystem saw over $10.5 billion of venture capital investment in 2018 in India

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India has become the world’s second largest startup hub, said Finance Minister Piyush Goyal while delivering his budget speech on February 1.

Stressing upon multiple government schemes such as MUDRA, Startup India and Standup India, Goyal said that these were helping the country in generating employment.

"India is amongst the most youthful nations in the world. Through Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, over 1 crore youth are being trained to help them earn a livelihood. Under Mudra Yojana 15.56 crore loans have been disbursed amounting to Rs 7,23,000 crore," he said.

"Now the employment generation is not confined merely to government services or factories. With job seekers becoming job creators. We are proud of the hard work and innovative ideas of our youth," he added.

The startup ecosystem saw over $10.5 billion of venture capital investment in 2018 in India.

The sector has also witnessed investments in Tier 2 cities because the ecosystem is maturing.

Given the growth opportunities, high net individuals are interested in investing in these startups.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 02:21 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #Economy #India #Piyush Goyal #Startup

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.