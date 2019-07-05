App
Startup
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Government eases Angel Tax regulations

Startups and investors who provide requisite documents will not be subject to angel tax assessment, said FM Sitharaman in her maiden Budget speech.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5, 2019 announced to ease the much-debated angel tax in a move that is likely to bring a huge relief to the startup community in India. 

Startups and investors who provide requisite documents will not be subject to angel tax assessment, said Sitharaman in her maiden Budget speech.

Angel Tax, which was introduced by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in the Budget 2012, has been widely-criticised by startups in the country.

It went into a bad shape after some startups started receiving notices from the income tax department for non-payment of dues.

Key takeaways from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden Budget so far

In order to ensure that it doesn't swell into a massive issue, right ahead of the elections, the government in December sprang into action and immediately widened the definition of a startup, making it smoother for investors to put in their money in these companies. The government also increased the age cap for startups from 7 to 10 years.

Under the IT Act, Section 56 (2) (viib) money invested by angels in a company is treated as income from other sources.

However, the startups had been expecting a complete abolition of angel tax. 

The angel tax was introduced to tackle the issue of money laundering through high premiums on shares.

As of April, around 342 startups had received an intimation regarding exemption from angel tax since February.

First Published on Jul 5, 2019 01:20 pm

tags #Angel Tax #Budget2019 #Current Affairs #India #Nirmala Sitharaman #Startup

