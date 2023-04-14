Blinkit strike: BJP leader writes to deputy labour commissioner on pay cut of delivery workers

A local leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has written a letter to the deputy labour commissioner of Gurugram on behalf of Blinkit delivery workers, who have been striking for the last few days against lowering of fees by the Zomato-owned quick commerce company.

The letter, reviewed by Moneycontrol, said that Blinkit has cut the delivery fees paid to riders to Rs 14 per order from Rs 50 earlier.

"Sir, this is the complaint I have received from the riders of Zomato -Blinkit company on the injustice bring done, and it is my request that it is immediately resolved," wrote Yashpal Batra, the BJP politician who is a former senior deputy mayor of the city's municipality.

Around 2,500 Blinkit delivery workers have paused work in Gurugram in protest, which has led to the quick commerce company's services being impacted across the city. Of the 31 dark stores that cater to Blinkit in the city, only two are operational at the moment with protection from local police and bouncers deployed by the company, said union leader Nitin Sharma.

Such strikes are also going on in Delhi and Noida, but the number of delivery workers and dark stores affected in these two cities could not be estimated as the gig workers there haven't yet unionised into collective fronts. Sharma said that around 600 delivery workers of Blinkit met with the company's officials on April 14 in order to find a resolution. However, he said that the company was adamant to carry on with the pay cut.

MC Explains| What are municipal bonds, how does the process work and other questions answered "I know of at least 12-14 dark stores in Delhi which are shut. Deliveries are only happening in posh areas like Greater Kailash which contribute 2,500-3,000 orders per day as Blinkit hasn't introduced the new rate cards in those places yet," said a delivery executive who works in the Sarita Vihar locality of Delhi. He did not want to be named. Moneycontrol has sent queries to Zomato and Blinkit on the matter. We will update the article with their response when it is received. According to an industry executive, the hyperlocal delivery sector's modus operandi is to cut delivery fees paid out to riders whenever the volume of orders rises in an area. The companies make a rough calculation such that a delivery worker gets to earn around Rs 15,000 per month in a top metro. This calculation is again based on the assumption that the gig worker is logged on for 10-12 hours per day for 26-27 days a month. "As the number of deliveries per worker per hour rises when the platforms' total orders in an area grow, the companies look to make their orders more profitable by cutting the payouts per order," the industry executive told Moneycontrol. Meanwhile, a source close to the developments said that Blinkit will roll out the new rate cards eventually to all of the dark stores in each city it is present in. Multiple delivery workers said that Blinkit used to pay Rs 50 per order last year to its early batch of delivery workers and Rs 25 per order to those who joined a few months back. On top of the per order payouts, there also used to be fuel and delivery volume-based incentives, which could go up to Rs 1,400 per week in some case. The protesting workers are also angry as these incentives have been gradually tapered out. According to BSE filings of the company, Blinkit delivered 3.2 crore orders to earn Rs 301 crore of revenue in the December quarter, while suffering an Adjusted EBITDA loss of Rs 227 crore. The company, formerly known as Grofers, was acquired in a Rs 4,447 crore deal by food delivery company Zomato in June last year.

Deepsekhar Choudhury Deepsekhar covers tech and startups at Moneycontrol. Tweets at @deepsekharc