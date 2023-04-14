 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Blinkit strike: BJP leader writes to deputy labour commissioner on pay cut of delivery workers

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Apr 14, 2023 / 03:47 PM IST

Around 2,500 delivery workers of Zomato-owned quick commerce company Blinkit are on strike in Gurugram. More are protesting in Delhi and Noida

Around 2,500 Blinkit delivery workers have paused work in Gurugram in protest, which has led to the quick commerce company's services being impacted across the city

A local leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has written a letter to the deputy labour commissioner of Gurugram on behalf of Blinkit delivery workers, who have been striking for the last few days against lowering of fees by the Zomato-owned quick commerce company.

The letter, reviewed by Moneycontrol, said that Blinkit has cut the delivery fees paid to riders to Rs 14 per order from Rs 50 earlier.

"Sir, this is the complaint I have received from the riders of Zomato -Blinkit company on the injustice bring done, and it is my request that it is immediately resolved," wrote Yashpal Batra, the BJP politician who is a former senior deputy mayor of the city's municipality.

Around 2,500 Blinkit delivery workers have paused work in Gurugram in protest, which has led to the quick commerce company's services being impacted across the city. Of the 31 dark stores that cater to Blinkit in the city, only two are operational at the moment with protection from local police and bouncers deployed by the company, said union leader Nitin Sharma.