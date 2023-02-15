 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Blinkit launches feature to allow brands to create custom stores on app

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 09:11 PM IST

As part of a new set of features, brands will be able to track analytics on a custom landing page within the app and implement their own design languages

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO and Founder, Blinkit (previously Grofers).

Zomato-owned quick commerce firm Blinkit has launched a feature to allow brands on its app to create micro-stores and promote their products. As a part of the new set of features, brands will be able to track analytics on a custom landing page within the app and implement their own design languages.

“These new age brands don’t yet have the prowess to tell their story to customers using mass media. At the same time, all brands want to really target their products and services in a way, which stays true to their brand identity and beliefs,” the company said in a blog post.

Once set up, brands can also look at real-time analytics around the performance of their pages, and what is working and what is not. This, coupled with insights into sell-throughs and supply chain tools give brands a near real-time view into their performance - both on the app and in different geographies.

At present, Blinkit is operational in over 500 localities and lets users buy over 13,000 items on the platform.