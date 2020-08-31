172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|startup|bikayi-has-raised-2-million-from-a-clutch-of-international-investors-5775811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bikayi has raised $2 million from a clutch of international investors

The startup helps small merchants set up stores online and provides tools for ecommerce on WhatsApp

Moneycontrol News

YCombinator-backed startup Bikayi has raised a seed round of $2 million from a clutch of international investors including Mantis ventures, a VC fund promoted by the musical band Chainsmokers.

The Hyderabad-based startup helps small merchants create online storefronts and accept orders online. The merchants using the platform are already doing business worth Rs 2 crore. The platform is being used by wholesalers, retailers, grocers and others from across India, especially in tier 3 and 4 cities.

Also Read: Celebrity-fan startup TrueFan raises $4.3 million from  Ronnie Screwvala, VCs

Mantis is a $50 million VC fund to invest in startups and this is their first investment in an Indian entity. Other investors who participated in the round include YC, Pioneer Fund, angel investor Ankur Nagpal among others.

“They (the investors) are a part of upscaling Bikayi, with these funds we will hire more talent to accelerate product development, ramp up the platform and onboard a million new merchants,” said Sonakshi Nathani, cofounder, Bikayi.

Bikayi allows small businesses to quickly create their online stores and give them the right tools to manage e-commerce on Whatsapp. The app is currently available on Google Play Store.

First Published on Aug 31, 2020 11:02 am

