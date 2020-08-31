Bikayi has raised $2 million from a clutch of international investors

The startup helps small merchants set up stores online and provides tools for ecommerce on WhatsApp
YCombinator-backed startup Bikayi has raised a seed round of $2 million from a clutch of international investors including Mantis ventures, a VC fund promoted by the musical band Chainsmokers.
The Hyderabad-based startup helps small merchants create online storefronts and accept orders online. The merchants using the platform are already doing business worth Rs 2 crore. The platform is being used by wholesalers, retailers, grocers and others from across India, especially in tier 3 and 4 cities.
Also Read: Celebrity-fan startup TrueFan raises $4.3 million from Ronnie Screwvala, VCs
“They (the investors) are a part of upscaling Bikayi, with these funds we will hire more talent to accelerate product development, ramp up the platform and onboard a million new merchants,” said Sonakshi Nathani, cofounder, Bikayi.
Bikayi allows small businesses to quickly create their online stores and give them the right tools to manage e-commerce on Whatsapp. The app is currently available on Google Play Store.Follow this page to read our coverage on Startups