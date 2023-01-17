BigBasket's early backer Z3Partners marks final close of new fund at Rs 550 crore

Mumbai-based venture capital (VC) firm Z3Partners, an early investor in Tata-owned BigBasket that also backed social commerce unicorn DealShare, has marked the final close of its new fund at Rs 550 crore, joining a growing list of early-stage private market investors to raise large funds amid a funding winter.

Through the fund, Z3Partners would be investing in about 10 early and growth-stage digital technology startups with an average deal size of Rs 50 to Rs 80 crore (about $6-10 million), the company said in a statement on January 17. HDFC Life and SIDBI along with a few global and domestic institutions and family offices have invested in the fund, the company said.

Z3Partners has already made five investments through the fund, while also participating in the unicorn round of DealShare in 2022. DealShare raised $165 million as a part of its Series E funding round in January last year at a valuation of $1.6 billion.

Z3Partners also announced Rishi Maheshwari as its co-founder and managing partner. Maheshwari has over 18 years of investment management and investment banking experience across the US, India and emerging markets and has held several senior management and board positions in organisations locally and internationally, the company said.

“He (Rishi) and I invested in BigBasket together and are looking forward to building Z3Partners into the premium digital and tech investment platform of choice in India,” said Gautam Patel, founder and managing partner at Z3Partners.

Z3Partners would be closely engaging with founders and would be mentoring them, the company stated. It will also lend support to its portfolio companies with digital and product marketing strategies while helping the firm to retain senior talent, it added.

Founded in 2019 by Patel, an investor in companies like Bigbasket, MedGenome, OfBusiness, Pepperfry, among others, Z3Partners is an early and growth-stage investor that invests across startups at Series A or B stages. The fund focuses mainly on SaaS (software-as-a-service), fintech, e-commerce, B2B (business-to-business) commerce, agritech, big data, and consumer tech. “India continues to be an attractive investment destination coupled with the government’s focus on driving growth through digital transformation representing a unique and exciting time for venture investing. I am excited and look forward to working with Gautam in building Z3Partners into a world-class digital investment platform that backs the next generation of entrepreneurs,” said Maheshwari. Z3Partners is the latest VC firm to raise a large India-dedicated fund, joining the likes of some of the world’s biggest players, including Sequoia Capital, Accel, Elevation Capital and Matrix Partners. According to data compiled by Moneycontrol, VC and private equity firms have raised close to $7 billion from limited partners since 2022. However, investors expect funding to revive only next year due to macroeconomic headwinds.

