Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 09:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharti Airtel picks up 10% stake in Kerala-based startup Waybeo Technology

Waybeo CEO Krishnan R V said the tie-up with Airtel would help the telecom company use the startups telephone-based AI services.

PTI
 
 
The Waybeo Technology Solutions hit a milestone on September 23 when telecom giant Bharti Airtel announced picking up 10 percent stake in the company with focus on deep AI analytics for cloud telephony.

The deal, which is a part of the Airtel Startup Accelerator Programme, would enable the 2011-founded Waybeo earn larger distribution reach, a press release said.

The Thiruvananthapuram-based Waybeo is now located in the scale-up space of Kerala Startup Mission. Established to provide assistance to the creation of a startup ecosystem that contributes to Digital India, the Airtel endeavour aims to support growth of early-stage startups in the country.

Waybeo CEO Krishnan R V said the tie-up with Airtel would help the telecom company use the startups telephone-based AI services.

"We envisage a technology that analyses the feedback of Airtel customers, besides improve automation for the telecom company to perform better," he said. As a B2B collaboration, this will enable our firm fetch more such opportunities in the future. We are capable of providing prospects in commerce that goes beyond mobile-phone and internet services," he added.

The cloud telephony market in the country is registering rapid growth with businesses moving processes steadily giving prominence to cloud-based platforms.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 09:20 pm

tags #Artificial Intelligence #Bharti Airtel #Business #Startup #Waybeo Technology Solutions

