App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 02:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

BharatPe raises $15.5 mn funding from Insight Partners, Sequoia and Beenext

The company, which provides merchants with interoperable UPI QR codes, said the proceeds from the series A round would be deployed towards scaling its operations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Fin-tech startup BharatPe has raised $15.5 million from Insight Partners and existing investors Sequoia and Beenext in its Series A round of funding.

The company plans to deploy the funding towards scaling its operations.

"Our partnership with BharatPe provides us with a window into one of the fastest growing fintech markets globally. We are delighted to partner with the team and believe that this investment will further accelerate their adoption in India," said Vinny Pujji, Insight Partners.

Founded in 2018 by Ashneer Grover and Shashvat Nakrani, the company provides merchants with interoperable UPI QR codes. It claims to have over over 600,000 merchants across 11 cities including Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Indore among others.

Grover has worked with online grocery delivery firm Grofers in the past as its chief financial officer.

"Over the last few months, we have been able to transform payments for over 6,00,000 merchants in India. They now have a single QR code for all UPI payments, from any payment app. BharatPe facilitates 10 percent of overall UPI merchant transactions in the country and accounts for 1 percent of overall UPI," said Grover.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 01:42 pm

tags #BharatPe #Sequoia #Startup

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Security Forces Gear Up as Naxal-hit Bastar Prepares to Hit the Polls ...

Engineering Student Dies in Kerala After Man Sets Him Ablaze

Akhilesh Takes a Dig at BJP, Asks if Manifesto Will Come After Electio ...

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Beta Update: Here Are The Complete Patch Notes

James Hetfield Fans Respond to His Cop Role in Netflix's Ted Bundy Bio ...

Japan Fencing Association Suspends Coach For Slapping Player

First Official Report on Ethiopian Airlines Crash Released, Pilots Fol ...

‘Most Courageous Man I Know’: Priyanka Asks Wayanad to Take Care o ...

BJP MLA in Maharashtra Files Complain About Fake Facebook Profile, Pos ...

EMIs to come down as RBI lowers repo rate

Read the full text of RBI monetary policy here

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Welfare economics trumps market economics

Will stick to fiscal prudence, lower tax rates if voted to power, says ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty turned volatile after RBI policy ...

Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed post policy announcement; banks flat ...

Nifty Bank rallies 10% since February monetary policy, analysts see fu ...

RBI Monetary policy: Central Bank cuts GDP forecast to 7.2% from 7.4%

‘Congress manifesto dangerous and unimplementable’: How BJP’s bi ...

Christchurch terror attacks: Accused Brenton Tarrant to face 50 murder ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

RBI cuts repo by another 25 bps: Central bank’s rate cut spree and t ...

Premier League: Manchester City return to the summit with Cardiff vict ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Samsung phone buying guide (2019): Galaxy S10 to Note 8, best smartpho ...

Heath Ledger and the cinematic legacy to worship on his birthday

Dabangg 3 Exclusive: Salman Khan is hot but the Indore sun is hotter

Game of Thrones 8 Premiere: Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Willi ...

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor for a perfect f ...

Joker Teaser Trailer Review: Joaquin Pheonix skilfully brings the form ...

Karan Johar unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds with mom Hiroo J ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: RAW is no Raazi but is definitely not ...

Will Smith checks off dancing in a Bollywood film from his bucket list ...

Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: When the late actor picked on Amitabh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.