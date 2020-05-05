App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 06:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BharatPe names Nishant Jain as chief business officer

Jain’s mandate will be to onboard 10 million merchants this year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Merchant payments startup BharatPe has appointed Nishant Jain its chief business officer, the company said in a note on May 5.

Jain will be responsible for scaling up BharatPe’s merchant base to 10 million this year. He will join Vijay Agarwal, who is the chief technology officer, Nishit Sharma, the chief revenue officer, and Puneet Agarwal, the chief risk officer, who form the core team of the New Delhi-based startup.

Jain has worked with Pepsi, Coca Cola and was recently with food delivery platform Zomato, where he led the sales and growth.

“His role will be crucial in growing our merchant network in India while generating and scaling the loan revenues for BharatPe. We will continue to add outstanding talent to capture this unprecedented opportunity and the market we’ve found ourselves,” said Ashneer Grover, cofounder, BharatPe.

related news

Serving more than 40 lakh merchants across India, BharatPe has grown its business almost 30 times in 2019, says the company. It processes close to 5 crore UPI transactions per month and has disbursed more than 25,000 loans worth more than Rs 150 crore.

First Published on May 5, 2020 06:39 pm

tags #BharatPe #India #Nishant Jain #payments #Startup

