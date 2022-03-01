BharatPe says Ashneer Grover resigned ahead of PwC report submission, reserves right to take action

Ashneer Grover, co-founder of BharatPe.

The battle between Ashneer Grover and BharatPe is unlikely to end anytime soon.

In a statement issued hours after his sudden resignation, a BharatPe spokesperson said that Grover had "resigned as managing director and board director of BharatPe minutes after receiving the agenda for an upcoming board meeting that included submission of the PwC report regarding his conduct and considering actions based on it".

The statement also noted that the board reserves the right to take action based on the report’s findings. Notably, this morning, in a high-voltage, emotionally charged resignation letter, Ashneer Grover, who co-founded BharatPe in 2018 along with Shashvat Nakrani, observed that "he was being forced to bid adieu to BharatPe".

In the letter Grover emphatically maintained that while "you will not find a single act of impropriety against me, I will not be participating in your charade". "This ends now," he stated.

"I hereby resign as the managing director of BharatPe, effective immediately. I also resign as a director of the board. I will continue as the single largest individual shareholder of the company. I have founded and built BharatPe into what it is today, and this identity, none of you can take away from me," the letter read.

In addition to detailing the achievements and heights BharatPe had reached under his leadership in just four years, Grover took a sharp dig at the founder-investor relationship in India, calling it one of "slavery".

"You treat us founders as slaves – pushing us to build multi-billion-dollar businesses and cutting us down at will. The investor-founder relation in

India is one of master-slave. I am the rebel slave who must be hung by the tree so none of the other slaves can dare to be like me ever again," observed the Shark Tank India judge.

"The fact of the matter is that today you believe that I have served my utility and so incrementally I am just becoming a liability. And since theinvestor template to make an unwanted founder go away is to make them the villain of the piece, that’s what you have gone ahead and done –let’s invoke the SHA. Let’s put him on leave under the pretext of a governance review. Let’s terminate his wife’s employment. Let’s vilify his

whole clan. We as investors are on top of the food chain – let’s cut him down to size and make an example of him,” the letter continued. "When you wanted to leverage my personal network, you were very happy to do so – today I am being vilified and treated in the most disgraceful manner," he wrote.

Grover did not shy away from emphasising his contributions in building BharatPe from the ground up, noting that "BharatPe was the last entrant in UPI space and competed with Goliaths like Paytm, PhonePe and Google Pay – but still emerged as a leader in the industry. I had the vision to disrupt payments with ‘0% MDR’, lending with shopkeeper ‘loans against payments’, P2P with ‘12%Club’, and BNPL with ‘postpe’."

"With my efforts and hard work, the company has created a network of more than 1 crore (10 mn) shopkeepers who transact more than Rs 1,00,000 crore ($16 bn) annually and lent out more than Rs 4,000 crore ($0.5 bn) as loans," he said.

"I have been the one who founded this company and built it up to its enviable position today, no wonder you want to oust me for your vested interests," Grover pointed out.