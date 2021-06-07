BharatPe becomes ICC's official partner for three years

Fin-tech firm BharatPe on June 7 announced a strategic partnership with International Cricket Council and will promote the association across broadcast and digital platforms, as well as execute in-venue brand activations at all the ICC events for three years.

These include the upcoming ICC World Test Championship, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, ICC Women’s World Cup and ICC U19 Cricket World Cup, among others.

In addition to integrated brand presence for BharatPe across a host of ICC events, this partnership will also enable BharatPe to roll out campaigns to connect and engage with millions of cricket fans and shop owners across the country.

The ICC partnership is an organic extension to BharatPe’s existing brand strategy centred around cricket. The company currently has its own ‘Team BharatPe’ comprising 11 Indian cricket stars as its brand ambassadors, namely, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Shubhman Gill.

"We believe that cricket is one of the biggest unifiers - that cuts across geographies and languages. I am confident that this association will enable us to build a stronger relationship with our existing merchants, as well as engage better with millions of new, small merchants across the length and breadth of India," said Ashneer Grover, co-founder and CEO, BharatPe.