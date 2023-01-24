 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

BharatPe appoints 3 top executives in compliance and governance roles

Moneycontrol News
Jan 24, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST

The company does not have a new CEO yet after the stepping down of Suhail Sameer earlier this month

Chief Financial Officer Nalin Negi has taken on the role of CEO, as the company still searches for a CEO after Suhail Sameer's departure

BharatPe has appointed three top executives in compliance and corporate governance roles, the fintech unicorn said on January 24. It has appointed Ambuj Bhalla as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Rahul Bhatia as Head of Internal Audit, and Ravinder Oberoi as Head of Compliance.

However, BharatPe does not have a new CEO yet. Earlier this month, Suhail Sameer had stepped down as the company’s chief executive officer and the company commenced a search for an executive to take on the role. In the interim, Chief Financial Officer Nalin Negi has taken on the role of CEO.

The company said that while Bhalla has close to two decades of experience in technology with a strong focus on information security, data privacy and protection, Bhatia has 17 years of experience in the domain of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) in the financial services sector. Oberoi is an industry veteran with close to 23 years of experience in financial services, banking as well as insurance companies.

ALSO READ: Delhi court tells Ashneer Grover to not create third party rights on BharatPe shares