BharatPe acquires NBFC Trillion Loans

Deepsekhar Choudhury
May 02, 2023 / 03:23 PM IST

BharatPe has acquired a 51 percent stake in Mumbai-based non-banking financial company (NBFC) Trillion Loans, which sells a range of secured and unsecured loans to small businesses and credit products such as auto, gold and education loans to retail customers.

With this acquisition, the fintech unicorn joins well-funded fintech peers like Cred, Uni and LendingKart in acquiring NBFCs to shore up their credit play. The trend has been growing as the Reserve Bank of India’s tightened norms make it harder for fintech players to operate in the digital loans space without an NBFC licence.

“Acquiring controlling stake in Trillion Loans is aligned to the BharatPe Group’s larger purpose and will enable us to facilitate access to capital to a wider set of underserved and unbanked businesses as well as customers,” BharatPe Founder and COO Shashvat Nakrani said.

The deal was completed in April. The fintech said that Trillion Loans would operate as an independent entity with its own team under the supervision of the board. It will explore partnerships with other fintech firms and companies to enable credit across a diverse set of businesses and consumers.