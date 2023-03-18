 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Beyond Bengaluru: Karnataka launches Mysuru seed fund, technology centre

Mar 18, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST

The Rs 25-crore Mysuru cluster seed fund is expected to benefit 70-80 startups in that region, while Karnataka Accelerator Network is expected to address the challenges involved in the startup journey

The Karnataka government on March 17 launched three programmes aimed at Mysuru and other parts of the southern state to expand the information technology (IT) and startup ecosystem beyond the capital city of Bengaluru.

As part of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), IT-BT minister CN Ashwath Narayan launched  Mysuru Cluster Seed Fund (MCSF), Mysuru Global Technology Centre (MGTC) and Karnataka Accelerator Network (KAN).

"We are encouraging more start-ups and other firms to invest beyond Bengaluru," Narayan said.

Moneycontrol wrote on March 15 that the state government wanted startups to look beyond Bengaluru and was planning incentives to encourage them to move to other districts of the southern state.