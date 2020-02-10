App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 08:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Now, cancel your train tickets and get a full refund; here’s how

Confirmtkt uses graph-based technology and utilises multiple quotas available for travel by the Indian Railways to give its users a better chance of getting a ticket even for last-minute bookings.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bengaluru-based online train ticket booking and discovery platform Confirmtkt has rolled out the 'Free Cancellation Protection' offer.

"With this, Confirmtkt becomes the first-ever platform to offer free cancellation on train bookings," the company said in a release.

Under this offer, users are entitled to get a full refund at the time of cancellation and they can cancel their tickets four hours before the departure or until chart preparation.

"Tatkal passengers can also avail full refund on cancellation while the Free Cancellation Protection is not applicable for Current booking tickets as of now," the company said in a statement.

related news

In case of partial cancellations, the full refund would be equal to the base fare of the cancelled passenger only.

"Most of us have come across the situation when we had to cancel our tickets due to unforeseen changes in the travel plan. In such cases, customers are usually required to pay hefty cancellation fees depending on how late they cancel the tickets. With the new Free Cancellation Protection, we would no longer charge any cancellation processing fee for train ticket bookings. Unlike other platforms, users can avail full refund Confirmtkt, thereby enjoying a certain level of flexibility," said Dinesh Kumar Kotha, co-founder and CEO, Confirmtkt.

Confirmtkt uses graph-based technology and utilises multiple quotas available for travel by the Indian Railways to give its users a better chance of getting a ticket even for last-minute bookings.

The alternate travel options suggested by Confirmtkt would include options on the same train, options combining different trains, a combination of train and bus.

Currently, the platform serves about 5 million users monthly and books about 30,000 tickets per day. The platform is available in English and 7 other regional languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam and Bengali.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 08:31 pm

tags #Business #India #rail tickets #Startup

