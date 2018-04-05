App
Apr 05, 2018 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BeatO raises $1.3 million from Leo Capital, Blume 

The company will utilise this money to improve technology and distribution

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Health startup BeatO on Thursday said it has raised USD 1.3 million in a round led by Leo Capital and Blume Ventures.

The company will utilise this money to improve technology and distribution. It will also expand its existing range pf product categories including diabetic snacks and specialty foods.

"India is expected to have 100 million diabetics by 2030. This puts tremendous pressure on all stakeholders in the healthcare eco-system both from a cost and well-being perspective to specially cater to this large demographic. This funding is a re-enforcement to the fact that we are solving a problem of massive scale," said Gautam Chopra, co-founder, and CEO, BeatO.

BeatO makes blood glucose monitoring easy with its smartphone-based glucometer combined with support from experts. This is augmented by their wide range of diabetes-specific food and retail products, thereby catering to the needs of a person with diabetes.

Started two years ago, BeatO currently serves 25,000 active customers.

"India is the diabetes capital of the world. We have looked deeply at chronic disease solutions and BeatO has been able to demonstrate an approach that diabetics find useful month over month," said Rajul Garg, founder of Leo Capital.

