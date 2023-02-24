 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ban on bike taxis in Delhi leaves in its wake disgruntled student passengers and confused drivers

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Feb 24, 2023 / 07:15 AM IST

Though it’s a cost-effective means of commute for many, license and related issues dog the industry.

While the Supreme Court denied Rapido's request for relief, it did order the state government to develop a bike taxi policy by March 31.

Pranjal (name changed), a law student in Delhi uses a bike taxi from Uber or Rapido for her everyday commute from her home in Malviya Nagar to the nearest metro station, as this mode of transport is affordable and doesn’t take more than two minutes to hail.

Though Pranjal is able to book a bike taxi through the app, despite a state-wide ban in Delhi on Ola, Uber, and Rapido bike taxis, the bike riders are requesting passengers to cancel the ride on the app and pay via cash as there is ‘increased scrutiny from the traffic police’ post the ban.

“I was okay using bike taxis till now, because it is cheaper and safer. At least my ride was getting tracked on the app. Without this feature I don’t think I can use bike taxis,” she said.

Pranjal is not alone. Many residents, especially students from Gurgaon, Noida, and other towns in Haryana are facing similar issues while booking bike taxis.