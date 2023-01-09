Avataar Venture Partners onboards Alpha Wave's Anirudh Singh as partner

Representative Image. (Source: ShutterStock)

Avataar Venture Partners, a growth-stage fund with focus on SaaS and B2B, on January 9 said that is has appointed Anirudh Singh, former Managing Director at Alpha Wave Global, as its third partner.

As a part of this role, Singh will be responsible for growth stage B2B investments and overall management of the fund as a General Partner, the company, which was founded in 2019 by Mohan Kumar, said in a statement.

The announcement comes after Avataar launched its latest fund with a target size of $350 million in October last year to focus on global SaaS and B2B tech. Avataar has already started investing from its new fund and is undergoing several discussions with companies raising their early growth rounds, including Series C & beyond.

On the appointment, Singh said, "Indian economy is at an inflection point, and is at the cusp of a massive opportunity in the technology ecosystem. Having worked closely with Mohan for more than a decade at Norwest Venture Partners and otherwise, I see a natural alignment in our vision for Avataar Venture Partners (AVP) as an investment platform as well as a platform to support entrepreneurs operationally.”

During his stint at Alpha Wave Global, Singh was responsible for early to late stage investments across India and South East Asia. He has also previosuly worked with B Capital and Norwest Venture Partners.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohan Kumar said, “While SaaS continues to remain a key sector for us, Anirudh's experience will help us expand our investment focus into other spaces like fintech, agri, trade marketplaces, education, health, and others.”

Avataar’s portfolio includes media software unicorn Amagi, India’s first SaaS IPO and global leader in travel & hospitality RateGain, SaaS unicorn for wellness industry Zenoti, Retail CRM & Loyalty Capillary, CRM for BFSI CRMNext, retail analytics Algonomy, and HR Tech Sense.

Avataar Venture Partners is a growth-stage Operational VC fund, focused on B2B technology and global SaaS companies being built in India. Avataar invests $10- 50M in companies with $10M ARR and higher, and helps them scale beyond $100-150M ARR.