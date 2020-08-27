172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|startup|avail-finance-raises-nearly-rs-86-crore-in-series-b-funding-round-from-alphawave-matrix-5762551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Avail Finance raises nearly Rs 86 crore in Series B funding round from Alphawave, Matrix

Alphawave, managed by Falcon Edge Capital, took the lead in the latest round infusing Rs 57 crore while Matrix Partners invested Rs 30.2 crore.

Moneycontrol News
Leading venture and growth capital fund SAIF partners is next in line. The PE firm has invested in 6 Indian unicorns, namely, Paytm, Paytm Mall, Swiggy, FirstCry, Rivigo and Unacademy. (Image: PTI)
Leading venture and growth capital fund SAIF partners is next in line. The PE firm has invested in 6 Indian unicorns, namely, Paytm, Paytm Mall, Swiggy, FirstCry, Rivigo and Unacademy. (Image: PTI)

Avail Finance, a blue collar-focused lending startup has raised a fresh round of funding from Alphawave Incubation Fund and Matrix Partners after a gap of nearly 13 months. 

The Bengaluru-based company raised Rs 85.6 crore in a Series B funding round, according to the report in ENTRACKR.

Falcon Edge Capital-managed Alphawave took the lead in the latest round infusing Rs 57 crore while Matrix Partners invested Rs 30.2 crore. 

Close

As per a  regulatory filing, the issue price was Rs 2060.25 and Avail Finance allotted 423,044 Series B CCPS and 10 equity shares. Matrix Partners will be among the biggest stakeholders post allotment with nearly 26.4 percent share. Alphawave will hold 11.5 percent stake.

related news

With this round, Avail Finance's valuation reaches nearly Rs 500 crore, according to Fintrackr's calculation estimates. In July last year, the company had secured around $3 million from Ola.

Previously, Avail had raised $9 million in June last year from existing investor Matrix Partners India. The company has raked in over $37 million since its inception backed by the likes of Ola founders Ankit Bhati, Bhavish Aggarwal, Cred founder Kunal Shah, Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal and Mswipe’s founder Manish Patel.

In February 2017, Ankush Aggarwal and Tushar Mehndiratta founded Avail Finance. It caters to India’s blue-collared workforce, who are currently underserved by organized lending institutions.

To provide financial products to their workers, it partnered with blue-collar workforces of service aggregators such as Ola, Swiggy, Ecom Express, Quess Corp. As of January 2020, the platform claims to have cumulatively disbursed loans of over Rs 250 crore to one million customers.

It provides collateral-free personal loans of up to Rs 20,000 to meet their financial needs. According to the company, there is no interest for a personal loan of Rs 5,000 for a month.
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 12:48 pm

tags #Business #Companies #startups

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.