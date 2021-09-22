MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Click Here!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Australia's Zip enters Indian buy-now-pay-later space with ZestMoney deal

The investment comes at a time of increasing popularity of the BNPL sector, where customers pay in instalments without any interest for their online purchases, as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed young shoppers to look for easier access to credit.

Reuters
Zip company, Zest Money, Bengaluru startup, Startup, Covid-19 / September 22, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST
Founded by (L-R) Priya Sharma, Ashish Anantharaman and Lizzie Chapman in 2015, ZestMoney is a digital omnichannel BNPL player with a merchant network of 10,000 online and 75,000 physical stores.

Founded by (L-R) Priya Sharma, Ashish Anantharaman and Lizzie Chapman in 2015, ZestMoney is a digital omnichannel BNPL player with a merchant network of 10,000 online and 75,000 physical stores.

Australian buy-now-pay-later firm Zip Co Ltd said on Wednesday it would invest $50 million to acquire a minority interest in Indian peer, ZestMoney, as part of its plans to tap new growth markets and add investors.

The investment comes at a time of increasing popularity of the BNPL sector, where customers pay in instalments without any interest for their online purchases, as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed young shoppers to look for easier access to credit.

Zip, Australia's second-biggest BNPL player, is expanding its footprint in the rapidly growing sector, acquiring companies in Europe and the Middle East over the past one year.

Its investment in Bengaluru, India-based fintech ZestMoney marks its entry into a market with a massive young demographic, which is gravitating more towards cash-less payments and has a huge growth potential in the BNPL and e-commerce space.

With deep partnerships with online and offline merchants and lending partners, ZestMoney is poised to accelerate growth as the market develops," Zip Chief Executive Officer Larry Diamond said.

Close

Related stories

Zip said it had negotiated terms to increase its shareholding in ZestMoney over time.

The BNPL space saw established players testing newer areas of business to power growth, with Australian BNPL giant Afterpay getting a $29 billion offer from Square Inc, and U.S. payments giant PayPal acquiring a Japanese firm for $2.7 billion.
Reuters
Tags: #Business #ZestMoney #Zip
first published: Sep 22, 2021 09:38 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Common mistakes to avoid while filing your income tax returns

Simply Save | Common mistakes to avoid while filing your income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.