Audio platform Headfone bags $10 million funding led by Elevation Capital

Headfone founders Pratham Khandelwal (L) and Yogesh Sharma (R)

Audio-content platform Headfone announced on April 19 it had raised $10 million in Series B funding led by Elevation Capital.

The round also saw participation from existing investor Hashed, a South Korean venture capital firm, and angel investors such as Meta's vice president and India managing director Ajit Mohan, comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath and Google executive Anshumani Ruddra.

Headfone previously raised about $3.75 million across different funding rounds.

Started in 2018 by former Meta (then Facebook) software engineers Pratham Khandelwal and Yogesh Sharma, Headfone offers audio dramas in fiction genres like horror, thriller, and romance among others.

"Unlike video or text, audio enables asynchronous and screen-free content consumption which allows listeners to consume the audio content throughout the day. Also, the popular fiction genres like horror, fantasy and thriller are really expensive to create and difficult to get right in video format, whereas the same genres can be quickly produced in audio drama format, and still give an immersive and imaginative experience to listeners" said Khandelwal.

The startup offers content in Hindi and plans to use the funds raised to diversify to other languages and genres.

Headfone claims to have 800,000 content pieces on the platform and 3 million monthly active users, who spend an average 52 minutes a day on the app.

Headfone works with writers, voice artists and sound engineers, providing them tools to create high quality content, which is then released as original audio shows on the platform.

"Audio dramas, so far, have been created by bringing together multiple artists in the same physical studio, and this makes it a very expensive and time-consuming process. But what we have built is a decentralised online platform where multiple artists, namely writers, voice actors and sound engineers seamlessly collaborate with each other to create audio dramas in a scalable, time-efficient and cost-effective manner" said Sharma.

Mayank Khanduja, Partner at Elevation Capital said "What stands out about Pratham and Yogesh is the product-first approach they have taken to generating high-quality user-generated content. What is even more impressive is that they have gotten to this stage with a lean, nine-member team that is passionate about creating great audio content"

Rival audio content platform Kuku FM had secured $19.5 million funding led by South Korean gaming giant Krafton in March 2022, while Pocket FM bagged $65 million funding led by Goodwater Capital, South Korean internet giant Naver and existing investor Tanglin Venture Partners in the same month.





