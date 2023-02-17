Ather Energy targets unicorn club with $250 million fundraising: Report

Ather Energy Private Limited, an electric two-wheeler maker, is seeking to raise funding from current and new investors at a unicorn valuation, Mint reported citing three people aware of the developments.

The Bengaluru-based company plans to raise approximately $250 million in a primary infusion, with a significant secondary component, one of the three people said to Mint. Ather Energy aims to secure a post-money valuation of $1.3 billion, the person told Mint.

National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF), one of the existing investors in the company is likely to participate in the round. “NIIF may invest to the tune of $50 million. The company is also in talks with a US-based fund among other investors to lead the round,” a second person said.

The company, which also counts Hero MotoCorp among its investors, earlier hired investment bank Avendus Capital to scout for investments. In an interview last month, the company's Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Tarun Mehta said that the company raised a total of $170-180 million to date. He added that the latest funding round in October valued the company at around $800 million.

Highlighting Ather's growth, Mehta said that the company has already clocked revenue of over Rs 2,000 crore or about $300 million in January, and is likely to hit the $1 billion revenue figure by the end of 2023. Ather Energy is pursuing an aggressive expansion plan by opening distribution centres across India. In December, Mehta had said that the company plans to boost its production capacity to 20,000 units a month by March.

