Ather Energy targets unicorn club with $250 million fundraising: Report

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 07:37 AM IST

The Bengaluru-based company plans to raise approximately $250 million in a primary infusion

Ather Energy's electric vehicle manufacturing plant at Hosur, Tamil Nadu (Image: Ather Energy)

Ather Energy Private Limited, an electric two-wheeler maker, is seeking to raise funding from current and new investors at a unicorn valuation, Mint reported citing three people aware of the developments.

The Bengaluru-based company plans to raise approximately $250 million in a primary infusion, with a significant secondary component, one of the three people said to Mint. Ather Energy aims to secure a post-money valuation of $1.3 billion, the person told Mint.

Moneycontrol, couldn't independently verify the report.

National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF), one of the existing investors in the company is likely to participate in the round. “NIIF may invest to the tune of $50 million. The company is also in talks with a US-based fund among other investors to lead the round,” a second person said.