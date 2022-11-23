 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ather charts ambitious plans to become India's biggest EV maker, invests Rs 320 crore in new plant

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Nov 23, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

The EV maker is in the final stages of getting an approval from the state govenrment to set up another new plant with a total capacity of around one million electric vehicles per annum by the end of FY23.

Leading electric vehicle maker Ather Energy has ramped up its production by around four times to 4.20 lakh electric vehicles per annum through its new capacity inaugurated in Hosur in Tamil Nadu, with a total investment of Rs 320 crores.

The ramp-up in production comes as the company plans to expand to other geographies including Southeast Asia and Latin America. Ather Energy is also witnessing an increased adoption of Ather and EV in general.

The firm is also in the final stages of talks with state governments to set up a new plant with a total capacity of around one million electric vehicles per annum by the end of FY23, which will make Ather the biggest two-wheeler (2W) EV manufacturer in India. Its rival firm Ola Electric is said to have a planned capacity of around 20 lakh (two million) electric vehicles. Another rival Okinava Autotech’s new factory will have an annual production capacity of 10 lakh units, which will be fully operational from October 2023.

Along with the EV capacity expansion, Ather is increasing its battery manufacturing capacity to 4.3 lakh units from the present capacity of around 1.2 lakh units per annum. The total investment charted for the next five years is around Rs 650 crore, out of which around Rs 320 crore is spent on the present project.

"We are planning to clock sales of around 26,000 to 30,000 units per year by the end of this financial year," Swapnil Jain, Ather Energy's cofounder and chief technology officer, told Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the inauguration.

While 4.2 lakh units per annum is the total capacity, the company presently has a capacity utilization rate of 50 percent and makes around 550 vehicles a day. Capacity utilisation is the extent to which a manufacturer employs its installed productive capacity presently.