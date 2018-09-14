At Uber, you can walk up to the country manager for a one-on-one coaching session

If you are an employee at cab-aggregator Uber in India, you will not have to attend the regular coaching sessions similar to those held at most other companies. Instead, you can schedule a personal coaching session with any of the top management in India.

Uber’s India Coaching Programme provides ongoing and on-request coaching support to employees.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Vishpala Reddy, Regional HR Director- Asia Pacific, Uber, said the company, being a relatively young organisation (they are eight years old globally), people management is a key focus area.

“Given we are a digital company, the question was how could the company build a platform on coaching based on ‘who’ was required and ‘when’ they are required,” added Reddy.

How it works

The programme, that is less than a year old, is structured through an online platform. Each coach highlights his/her skills on the platform and much like their riding app, the employees looking for these skills are ‘matched’ with them.

It could be as basic as time management to advanced strategy and planning. Based on the manager's availability, the date and time is allotted to the employee.

The mode of training is a mix of both online and offline modules depending upon the location of the coach and coachee. If they are in the same location, these meetings happen in person. If they are in different cities, these happen over Zoom, Uber’s video conferencing service provider.

Reddy explained that there is a misconception that senior management has skills and expertise across areas. Here, the management team is certified to coach the employees and she added that each manager gives the list of their strengths and weaknesses so that the coachee can make the right choice.

Employees can either choose a one-time session of 45 minutes for a basic coaching series or opt for a series of three to four sessions spread over several weeks.

Employee view

Take Rahul Unnikrishnan, who is the Lead for Uber in Kerala. He took a coaching association, a series of three one-on-one sessions with his mentor Deepak Reddy, Head of Central Operations for Uber Eats.

“Through this programme, one can literally jam on anything/discuss topics across the spectrum. I personally believe that one-on-one programmes are much more effective and productive than addressing a group,” he added.

Another employee, Rohit Sabnis, who is part of Uber’s strategy team, said his mentor Bhavik Rathod, Head of Uber Eats India, shared insights and ideas to build a high-performing team.

“This programme at Uber is unlike any other, it was a lot more candid and informal since it was a one-on-one and gives employees an opportunity to request a leader to address all their doubts directly, leaving very little room for miscommunication,” he added.

How many employees have been coached

She explained that they receive 1.5 requests every hour. But since they only have around 20 coaches, the learning and development team scans the requests submitted and allots a date and time appropriately.

“Till now, about 50 employees have made use of this facility, with over 100 hours of coaching sessions being completed. But the potential is much higher,” she added.

Since India has been the first market where this initiative was launched, Reddy said the plan is to expand it to the Asia Pacific market in the future, especially to countries like Australia and New Zealand.

Typically, coaching processes in companies happen with a group of people or are done with the help of external mentors. In these sessions, a coach is hired for one or multiple sessions and the disadvantage is that they may not be aware of the work culture or company policies and can only offer a broad perspective on issues.