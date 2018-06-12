App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ascension Ventures and Unicorn India Ventures launch UK-India EIS fund

The fund aims to raise up to £5 million (Rs 45 crore) per year and is expected to announce its first close at £2 million (Rs 18 crore) by July-end this year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ascension Ventures, a London-based early stage VC fund managing SEIS and EIS funds and Unicorn India Ventures, a Mumbai-based early stage VC funds have launched Indo-UK EIS fund.

The fund aims to raise up to £5 million (Rs 45 crore) per year and is expected to announce its first close at £2 million (Rs 18 crore) by July-end this year.

An EIS (Enterprise Investment Scheme) is a tax relief scheme offered by the UK government through which investors can avail income tax relief for their investments in small companies based in the UK.

“The fund represents a double benefit, where EIS tax reliefs afforded to UK investors can significantly reduce their capital risks and an entry into India offers a unique exposure to one of the largest and fastest growing economy in the world,” said Jean de Fourgerolles, Partner, Unicorn Ascension EIS fund, and founder, Ascension.

related news

The Unicorn Ascension EIS Fund will enter pre-Series A funding stage in a UK-based startup, which is building products and services relevant for Indian market.

The investment teams will be based in London, Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

Bhaskar Majumdar, Partner Unicorn Ascension, EIS Fund said: “It is encouraging to see that companies from the UK have already started venturing into the Indian market. Companies like Falcon Media have successfully launched their products and others like Deliveroo have expressed their intent of entering too. Our team has already identified compelling investment opportunities through proprietary networks that have been developed after years of experience.”
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 04:12 pm

tags #Startup

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.