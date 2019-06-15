App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2019 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anurag Thakur holds pre-budget meet with stakeholders from digital economy, startups

The focus areas of discussion included matters related to the use of data technology

Kamalika Ghosh @GhoshKamalika
Anurag Thakur, the minister of state for finance and corporate affairs, held the pre-budget meeting with the representatives from digital economy and startups on June 15, before the general budget 2019-20.

The focus areas of discussion were matters related to the use of data technology in improving the forecasting of economic, financial, and climatic phenomena by analysing large data sets and how to use data technology for SME Sector public governance. Other issues which dominated the discussion included digital infrastructure and the role of government, regulation in matters such as privacy, consumer protection and financial regulation.

The stakeholders shared their views and suggestions regarding data mining, building of digital infrastructure as the big challenge before the Indian economy and scaling-up and incentivising research and development within India.

While the experts discussed the issues ailing their respective fields, they also suggested a variety of solutions to the sector specific problems. The development of startups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) eco-system in the country also featured in various suggestions.

The meeting was attended by Subhash C. Garg, Finance Secretary, Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Department of Electronics and Information technology, and Aruna Sundarajan, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, among others.

Stakeholders from the digital economy included Raj Nehru, Vice-Chancellor, Shri Vishwakarma Skill University; H.A.C. Prasad, Secretary General, Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI); Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM, Rohtak; Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, and Ujjwal Mathur, Vice President and Country Head, TCS, among others.

First Published on Jun 15, 2019 03:27 pm

tags #data technology #MSME

