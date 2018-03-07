App
Mar 07, 2018 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Antimicrobial lingerie brand Inner Sense raises Rs 2.5 cr from Venture Catalysts

The company was started in 2014 by Abhishek Lodha and Neerja Lakhani. They introduced an innerwear that was suited to the warmer climate of the country.


Moneycontrol News

Ahmedabad- based antimicrobial lingerie brand Inner Sense has raised Rs 2.5 crore from Venture Catalysts in Pre- Series A round.


Other investors who participated were Dharmesh Dalal, Vijay Lakhani and Matulya Shah.


The funds will be used for growth plans and innovation.


 “This investment will work as a catalyst in our growth plan and give us the required wings to realize our vision of a world in which every woman wears hygienic and perfectly-fitted lingerie that makes her feel loved," said Neerja Lakhani, Co-Founder, Inner Sense.


The company was started in 2014 by Abhishek Lodha and Neerja Lakhani. They introduced an innerwear that was suited to the warmer climate of the country.

Dharmesh Dalal, Partner, Ekkum Advisors LLP said, “Inner Sense offers a great opportunity in a huge market of affordably priced, body-sensitive, hygienic and organic innerwear for Indian women. Limited competition and the expertise of the founders in textiles and innovative product design, in line with customer’s dynamic fashion requirements, further strengthens my belief in Inner Sense.

