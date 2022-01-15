MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Annual investments into startups increase to $36 billion: DPIIT Secretary

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urged startups to come up with more suggestions on making regulatory burden simpler, and easier to further promote the startup story.

PTI
January 15, 2022 / 08:44 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Investors are taking huge interest in the country's startup ecosystem and in the last one year, annual fundings into startups have increased from USD 11 billion to USD 36 billion, a top government official said on Saturday.

Anurag Jain, Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), said the share of investments coming to startups in India from world over, which includes domestic investments also, has risen to 6 per cent from 4 per cent earlier.

"The kind of interest which is being taken in the startup investment climate…In the last one year, annual investments into the startups have increased from USD 11 billion to USD 36 billion," he said at the National Startups Award event.

Also Read | 'Backbone of new India': 10 key highlights of PM Modi's interaction with startups

Speaking at the online event, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urged startups to come up with more suggestions on making regulatory burden simpler, and easier to further promote the startup story.

Close

Related stories

"I am given to understand that 2021 has also seen over 1,000 deals with a total funding of USD 23 billion in the first nine months ….It shows the strength of our startups," Goyal said. The minister suggested focusing on five areas to take innovation to the next level.

The focus areas include developing solutions and content in Indic languages; encouraging products and solutions with larger social and economic impact; promoting startups in every district; creating innovation zones at different local levels where Universities can become incubators; and adoption of best practices from around the world to enhance India's competitiveness.

"Many of our entrepreneurs can become mentors for budding startups. We can look at establishing 'Startup Access Centres' across districts," he added.
PTI
Tags: #business news #Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) #Piyush Goyal #startups
first published: Jan 15, 2022 08:43 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.