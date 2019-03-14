App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 06:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Angel tax reforms: Chance for startups to capitalise on new opportunities

However, It may be a while before startups will be able to take advantage of the new benefits.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Rabindra Shrestha

In a notification issued on February 19, 2019 the Indian government broadened the definition for startups that would be exempt from paying angel tax. Startups were now defined as a company up to 10 years from incorporation, raised from earlier limit set at seven years. Turnover of start-up would not exceed Rs 100 crore for any financial year from its earlier limit of Rs 25 crore.  Investment limit for the tax exemption is now Rs 25 crore while earlier it was Rs 10 crore.

Startups will need to file a declaration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), earlier known as the Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion, which will then be transmitted to the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

DPIIT has notified that to be qualified for exemption underneath Section 56(2) (7b), a startup has to implement a self-announcement undertaking not to invest in stable assets, transport motors above Rs 10 lakh, loans and advances, capital contribution to other entities, and belongings together with shares, securities and jewellery, except in its own business operations.

related news

The notification exempts investments from non-residents, category I alternative investment funds and listed companies with a net worth of Rs 100 crore or turnover of Rs 250 crore and above provided that its shares are frequently traded as per regulations of SEBI of Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers of year 2011.

However, it may be a while before startups will be able to take advantage of the new benefits as many of them require amendments in the law.

The tax reforms should give startups the opportunity to engage and adapt to changes along with pivoting their business models to capitalise on the new opportunities. With the cost of doing business reduced, companies can channel capital to unlock a set of levers such as research and development that drive sustained performance improvement.

Businesses must have cash in hand for investing in new infrastructure and dealing with unexpected expenses. Companies can use cash for growth cycle and ensure that costs are aligned with growth. Conserved cash can service borrowed debt capital to optimise capital structure.  Lack of cash can put current projects at risk.

Companies that face high uncertainty because of high growth or the cyclical nature of their industries should carry cash so that they have enough flexibility to take advantage of investment opportunities or to deal with negative events. Every company is going to have stints when they are not running at full potential. With cash, the company will be more flexible and better able to survive the downturn.

Tax savings will help companies forecast for cash with a mid-term and longer view. It can prevent startups to avoid situation when they can find themselves with very little cash left to run the business, sending them into a spiral they may not recover from. Moreover, cash flow in a business is often cited as a key factor in its potential for long-term success. A company may generate revenue but without the ability to generate cash, it can easily fail.

A disadvantage of sufficient cash is that it may promote short-sighted decisions or excessive risk taking. Company may use basic financial and cash milestones, and then can analyse their position with respect to the industry and competitors to avoid pitfalls.

Without positive cash flow, any company, no matter how promising the business model, will not sustain. If a business has just been recently launched, it may be able to endure negative cash flow in the short-term in hopes of achieving long-term success. But eventually, any company must focus on conserving cash and tax reforms will provide significant support to companies to achieve positive cash flows.

(The author is Managing Partner, Prestellar Ventures)
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 06:37 pm

tags #Angel Tax #Business #Startup

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Dipa Qualifies for Final Round of Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

Excessive Hygiene Can Cause Antibiotic Resistance

Ajay-Alia Join Rajamouli's Telugu Action Film RRR, Aamir to Star in Fo ...

Dembele Out for up to a Month, Say Barcelona

Lee Chong Wei Likely to Delay Cancer Comeback Again

AgustaWestland: Tihar Officials Deny Christian Michel's Allegations of ...

Modi ‘Waived off’ Loans for Anil Ambani and Nirav Modi, Why Not Do ...

Nissan to Stop Producing Infiniti Cars in UK

RBI Categorises IDBI Bank as Private Sector Lender

General Elections 2019 – The greatest show on earth, but what are th ...

BJP MPs top attendance charts in Lok Sabha; Rahul Gandhi's absence at ...

Gig Economy Is Here: 21 lakh blue-collar jobs to be created in next 12 ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

UNSC members may be forced to take "other actions" on Masood Azhar lis ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex take a breather, end flat after a strong r ...

Nifty Bank hits record high again: Analysts recommend these banking st ...

Global liquidity will be comfortable unlike 2018, says Complete Circle ...

Market witnessing a relief rally; earnings, corporate guidance remain ...

China's blocking of Masood Azhar's listing at UN as terrorist is not a ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

Avengers: Endgame trailer — Surviving superheroes, including Captain ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Public sector behemoths delay salaries: Firms like BSNL, MTNL, HAL, TI ...

Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

UK expected to ask for Brexit deadline extension: A look at how this w ...

Champions League: Liverpool's ability to raise their game when it matt ...

Aamir Khan to star in a Forrest Gump remake and we can’t keep calm

RRR: Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn on board SS Rajamouli’s next

Kalank: Aditya Roy Kapur looks valiantly ready to fight a troop

Clash of the titans: Rajamouli’s RRR, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi ...

Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena file for divorce post trial separation

Aamir Khan announces Forrest Gump remake in Hindi on his 54th birthday ...

Sonali Bendre resumes cancer treatment with positive Instagram post

Setback for India, China blocks UN's move to list JeM Chief Masood Azh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.