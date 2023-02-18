 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Andhra Pradesh hosts investment drive in Mumbai to attract businesses and investors to GIS 2023

PTI
Feb 18, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

As it gears up for the 2023 Global Investors Summit, the state government of Andhra Pradesh is set to highlight its strengths in Mumbai, the financial capital.

The government of Andhra Pradesh is hosting an investment drive in Mumbai on February 20th, 2023, as part of its efforts to attract businesses and investors to the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Global Investment Summit (GIS) 2023.

The government of Andhra Pradesh is hosting an investment drive in Mumbai on February 20th, 2023, as part of its efforts to attract businesses and investors to the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Global Investment Summit (GIS) 2023. The event in Mumbai follows successful events held in Chennai and Bengaluru which were preceded by an equally triumphant curtain-raiser event in New Delhi.

The investment drive in Mumbai is designed to give businesses and investors a glimpse of the opportunities available in Andhra Pradesh. The upcoming summit, set to take place in Visakhapatnam on 3rd & 4th March, 2023, will showcase the state's strong industrial base, robust presence of MSMEs and start-ups, and investor-friendly atmosphere under the theme of "Advantage Andhra Pradesh – Where Abundance Meets Prosperity".

The summit aims to highlight the southern state's formidable industrial base, well-established presence of MSMEs and start-ups, and overall investor-friendly environment. Andhra Pradesh is widely regarded as a key player in the Indian economy, owing to its sizable manufacturing base, impressive infrastructure, business-friendly policies, and skilled and talented young population.